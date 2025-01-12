World

Two trams collide at Strasbourg station, 68 injured

Some of the non-fatal injuries reported were primarily trauma-related

  • January 12, 2025
Two trams collide at Strasbourg station, 68 injured
Two trams collide at Strasbourg station, 68 injured

Two trams collided at Strasbourg’s central station, resulting in 68 people being injured.

As per BBC, one tram, which had been stopped, unexpectedly moved backward down a slope for an unknown reason and collided with another tram that was stationary.

Videos and photos shared on social media captured two trams, each with many passengers inside.

One video shows smoke rising from the crash site, with chaotic scenes unfolding as an alarm goes off.

A spokesman for the local authorities stated that an investigation into the cause of the crash has started and there have been no confirmed deaths.

Prosecutors added that the collision was not caused on purpose. A large security zone was created around the station.

The Bas-Rhin region's Fire and Rescue Service shared a message on X (formerly Twitter) asking people to avoid the area so emergency teams could access it.

The service's director Rene Cellier said that some of the non-fatal injuries reported were primarily trauma-related but also included injuries such as scalp wounds, collarbone fractures and knee sprains.

"There are also around 100 people who have no particular injuries but are being seen by the doctors," Cellier said.

He also mentioned that about 50 vehicles and 130 firefighter swere sent to the scene, adding that the situation “could have been much worse.”

