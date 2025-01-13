World

California braces for next blow as high winds threaten to worsen wildfires

Los Angeles fire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters battle to contain blazes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
California braces for the new challenge of the fierce winds, which threaten to worsen the ongoing wildfire.

According to BBC, California weather forecasters have warned about the high winds that can fuel the large fires around Los Angeles that have so far killed 24 people.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said earlier on Sunday, January 12, 2025, “LA County had another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak.”

As per the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, 24 deaths occurred, including eight from the Palisades fire on the western side of the town while 16 died in the Eaton Fire in the foothills east of Los Angeles.

Moreover, the Los Angeles County sheriff, Robert Luna, announced that 16 people are still missing, 12 from the Eaton Fire zone and four from the Palisades Fire.

Besides increasing death tolls and continued blazes, California faces the new challenge of strong winds, which officials believe will continue till Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Officials announced that notoriously dry Santa Ana winds would reach speeds of up to 60 mph (96 km/h), adding that the fire threats remain “very high.”

Furthermore, the largest fire broke out in the Palisades that has so far burnt more than 23,000 acres and is 11% contained, while the second biggest is the Eaton fire, flaming over 14,000 acres.

The Eaton fire is 27% contained, and the Hurst fire, which has grown to 799 acres, is almost fully contained.

