WhatsApp's new widget brings Meta AI to your home screen

Users can directly start chats with Meta AI from their home screen without opening WhatsApp

  • January 13, 2025
WhatsApp is developing a new widget feature for accessing Meta AI!

As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to add a widget on their home screen for directly accessing Meta AI.

It also includes a feature to quickly take and share photos, enabling users to request edits, explanations or answers related to the images.

With this widget, users can directly start chats with Meta AI from their home screen without opening WhatsApp.

The widget will only be available for accounts that already have access to AI-powered chats.

Since these AI-powered chats are currently restricted to specific countries and users, the widget may not be available to everyone when it is first released.

Source: WABetaInfo
This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.

WhatsApp is working on a feature to introduce a dedicated tab for AI-powered chats.

This new feature will allow users to access all available AI tools on the platform.

As per the reports, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to create events in individual chats.

WhatsApp is planning to add a feature that allows users to set up events in private chats, similar to how they can create them in group chats.

Users can also add a location to the event, allowing participants to know where it will take place.

Alternatively, the event can be linked to start an audio or video call suitable for virtual meeting.

