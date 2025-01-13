World

Two women arrested after defacing Charles Darwin's grave in climate protest

Charles Darwin is widely recognized for his contributions to science, particularly his theory of evolution

  • January 13, 2025
Two women were taken into custody after climate protestors defaced Charles Darwin’s grave by spray painting over it inside Westminster Abbey.

As per BBC, climate protest group Just Stop Oil (JSO) claimed responsibility for the act, stating that two of their activists used spray chalk paint on Darwin’s grave.

Darwin is widely recognized for his contributions to science, particularly his theory of evolution.

Two women are being held by the police for further investigation. Westminster Abbey stated that it was taking "immediate action" to clean the memorial.

A Westminster Abbey spokesperson said, "The Abbey's conservators are taking immediate action to clean the memorial and do not anticipate that there will be any permanent damage."

As per JSO, Alyson Lee, a 66-year-old retired teaching assistant from Derby, and Di Bligh, a 77-year-old former chief executive of Reading Council from Rode, involved in the protest.

Lee told the PA news agency, "We are trying to get the government to act on climate change. They are not doing enough. I believe he would approve because he was a good scientist and he would be following the science, and he would be as upset as us with the government for ignoring the science."

The other activist, Bligh said, “We've done this because there's no hope for the world, really. We've done it on Darwin's grave specifically because he would be turning in that grave because of the sixth mass extinction taking place now."

