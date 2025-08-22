McDonald's Japan cancels 'One Piece' promo amid food wastage concerns

McDonald's Japan has put off a manga's toy promotion after complaints emerged that a recent Pokémon giveaway led to piles of food being dumped, with the cards then being sold for profit.
On Thursday, August 21, the fast-food giant revealed that its collaboration with the popular pirate-themed manga title One Piece has been cancelled.
Earlier this month, the McDonald's giveaway of limited-edition Pokémon cards with its "Happy Set" meals led to long queues and bulk-buying.
Pictures posted online showed bags of food thrown on the street, with the cards being sold at higher rates online.
In a statement on its website, McDonald's Japan said that it had "postponed" the One Piece promotion, which was due to start on August 29.
Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency urged the franchise to improve its sales strategy and take steps to improve food wastage.
One Piece is a long-running series of comics and an animated programme in which a pirate boy battles rivals while searching for treasure. The comics were launched in 1997, with the animated series debuting two years later.
After the Pokémon controversy, McDonald's Japan issued a public apology and pledged to take steps to prevent similar issues in the future.
Pokémon cards are remarkably popular among collectors, with some rare cards having a massive price tag.
One of the cards from the recent promotion, featuring the popular character Pikachu, is currently listed on one online auction site for over £25,000 ($33,000).