LADWP sued over mismanagement of water supplies amid LA fire

L.A utility department accused of water shortage that failed to contain Palisades fire on time, leading to mass destruction

  • by Web Desk
  • January 14, 2025
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) slammed by public for its lack of role in the containment of L.A fire.

On Monday, a complaint was filed on behalf of residents affected by the southern California fire, who accused the public utility for the mismanagement of water supplies. 

According to court filings, the reservoir near Pacific Palisades was running dry during the fire, which was critical in the fight against the deadly wildfires. 

Roger Behle, one of the attorneys fighting LADWP, shared a statement, "The water supply system servicing Pacific Palisades failed miserably, leaving residents and firefighters with little to no water to fight the blaze."

The Santa Ynez Reservoir, which can hold around 117 million gallons of water had been empty since February 2024.

Along with that, the lawsuit claimed that the public utility delayed water resources repair work to cut any additional costs.

Moreover, the Palisades fire has killed eight people and destroyed thousands of structures, with the fire covering nearly 23,700 acres.

This lawsuit joins multiple other ongoing complaints linked with the L.A fire against big companies including Southern California Edison being sued over the Eaton fire.

