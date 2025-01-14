Meghan Markle receives praises for making big sacrifice amid LA wildfires

Meghan Markle's thoughtful move amid LA wildfires garnered praises.
The Duchess of Sussex made a powerful comeback to Instagram on the first day of 2025 with a dramatic video, followed by a surprising teaser of her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
However, in a kind gesture to the LA community, where Meghan lives with husband Prince Harry and kids, Archie, Lilibet, she delayed the release of her cooking show from January 15 to March 4, 2025.
This decision from Meghan comes as catastrophic LA fires raged on the region, burning approximately 38, 600 acres as of now.
As reported by GB, an inside source has appreciated Meghan's meaningful step noting, "I don't think she could imagine putting out a show centred on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in."
Addressing the unnecessary criticism over Meghan's genuine move, the insider added, "I think it's sad that critics are saying she's only doing this to avoid the fires overshadowing her show."
"We're all human, and we're dealing with a catastrophe," they said.
This update comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a poignant appearance in Pasadena, LA, to extend support to the victims of deadly wildfires.