Royal

Meghan Markle receives praises for making big sacrifice amid LA wildfires

The Duchess of Sussex appreciated for making a thoughtful choice amid catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025


Meghan Markle's thoughtful move amid LA wildfires garnered praises.

The Duchess of Sussex made a powerful comeback to Instagram on the first day of 2025 with a dramatic video, followed by a surprising teaser of her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

However, in a kind gesture to the LA community, where Meghan lives with husband Prince Harry and kids, Archie, Lilibet, she delayed the release of her cooking show from January 15 to March 4, 2025.

This decision from Meghan comes as catastrophic LA fires raged on the region, burning approximately 38, 600 acres as of now.

As reported by GB, an inside source has appreciated Meghan's meaningful step noting, "I don't think she could imagine putting out a show centred on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in."

Addressing the unnecessary criticism over Meghan's genuine move, the insider added, "I think it's sad that critics are saying she's only doing this to avoid the fires overshadowing her show."

"We're all human, and we're dealing with a catastrophe," they said.

This update comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a poignant appearance in Pasadena, LA, to extend support to the victims of deadly wildfires.

Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025

Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation

King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series

Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
New statue unveiled in Dunstable to commemorate King Henry V’s legacy

New statue unveiled in Dunstable to commemorate King Henry V’s legacy
Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
Princess Kate fears Royal Family is 'losing' Prince Harry 'all over again'
Princess Kate fears Royal Family is 'losing' Prince Harry 'all over again'
King Frederik marks first year as Denmark’s monarch with touching note
King Frederik marks first year as Denmark’s monarch with touching note
Princess Catharina-Amalia steps into future queen role with grand move
Princess Catharina-Amalia steps into future queen role with grand move
King Charles receives bad news from Harry ahead of Duke's UK visit
King Charles receives bad news from Harry ahead of Duke's UK visit
Princess Anne makes public appearance after King Charles held huge event
Princess Anne makes public appearance after King Charles held huge event
How Meghan Markle’s Netflix delay could benefit the duchess?
How Meghan Markle’s Netflix delay could benefit the duchess?
King Charles gives ‘important’ reminder in new public appearance
King Charles gives ‘important’ reminder in new public appearance
King Charles set to hold key meeting with Iraqi PM to mark a 'new era'
King Charles set to hold key meeting with Iraqi PM to mark a 'new era'
Prince William to make big decision for Duchess Sophie as future king
Prince William to make big decision for Duchess Sophie as future king
King Charles becomes Princess Kate's ‘biggest fan’ after her new move
King Charles becomes Princess Kate's ‘biggest fan’ after her new move