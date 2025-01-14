Royal

King Charles receives bad news from Harry ahead of Duke's UK visit

The Duke of Sussex is set to make UK return without Meghan Markle later this month

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025


Prince Harry has seemingly stolen yet another chance from King Charles III to reunite with his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex is gearing to return to the UK to appear at a hearing of his ongoing lawsuit against NGN group, the Sun publishers, for illegally obtaining Royal Family's information through private investigators and journalists.

However, the 40-year-old will not be bringing his kids Archie and Lilibet to his home country.

A close pal of Prince Harry has detailed the reason behind Harry's decision to not bring his kids to the UK.

"Safe visits would enable his children to know his home country and enable him to better support his charities," Duke's friend told Hello!

To note, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who live in the US with Harry and Meghan since 2020 have not visited the UK since the celebration of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

This update comes as no less than a heartbreak for their grandfather King Charles, who is believed to be fond of Harry's kids and craves to meet them.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is set to provide evidence in the High Court in his case against News Group Newspapers at the end of February.

