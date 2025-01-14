Royal

Princess Kate fears Royal Family is 'losing' Prince Harry 'all over again'

Kate Middleton's true feelings over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional separation revealed

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025


Prince Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton is fearful about Duke's new lifestyle in the US amid his years-long rift with the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales, who once shared a very close bond with her brother-in-law is now concerned about Harry having a lifestyle, which he never wished for himself.

An insider source has exclusively told Heat magazine the royal family "can’t help see it as more proof that he’s becoming a different person, and that’s very sad because, in some ways, it feels like they’re losing him all over again."

"Kate knows that Harry has to get on with his own life, but she worries that the more he's pursuing this life in America, the more of a stranger he becomes," they added.

The source further revealed, "She feels he’s clearly been relegated to the backseat and that’s never been his style, so it does feel quite disorientating for Kate and the rest of his family."

For those unaware, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties.

The couple grew distant from their royal relatives after making very high profile allegations against them in an interview with the American host, Oprah Winfrey, followed by their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

While Harry left no stone unturned in his bombshell memoir Spare, released in 2023.

