Meet Biggie, the dog who masters dining etiquette better than most humans

  • January 15, 2025
Until now, dogs have mostly been known for their playful and childish behaviour, but there’s one dog that is defying typical expectations of how dogs behave by demonstrating remarkable dining etiquette.

In the viral videos on his Instagram and TikTok pages, Biggie sits calmly with a napkin around his neck, waiting for his meal, much like a well behaved person at a dining table.

Biggie’s owner shares videos on social media under the handle @chocodogger, where Biggie shows remarkable patience and behaves almost like a human at the dinner table.

His level of self-control has won the hearts of millions around the world. His videos have gained immense popularity, earning him millions of views and over 1 million followers on Instagram.

American Bullies are often wrongly judged, but Biggie’s behaviour shows that they are smart, easy to train and can develop strong connections with their owners.

Chocodogger has its own website, which features high-quality products.

The website reads, “Welcome to ChocoDogger, your ultimate destination for top-notch products and delightful discoveries curated by the proud owners of a remarkable American Bully named Biggie, affectionately known as ChocoDogger! We're thrilled to share our journey, experiences, and the very best products we've uncovered on our quest to provide the best for our beloved furry friend.

The website also highlights their mission, noting, “Our mission is simple: to help fellow dog owners discover exceptional products that transform the lives of their pets. Just like Biggie transformed ours. We know that every dog is unique, and their needs vary greatly.”

