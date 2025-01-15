Entertainment

Taylor Swift in talks for possible return to stage after Eras Tour?

The Grammys winner's record-breaking Eras Tour ended on December 8

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour may be heading to China, as reports suggest the singer's team has been in discussions with Chinese officials about a potential post-tour show.

As per Page Six, the Lover crooner's record-breaking Eras Tour is reportedly headed to China after it ended almost a month ago.

The Chinese authorities revealed they recently held "preliminary talks" with the Swift’s team over the possibility of her performing in Shanghai, according to Reuters.

Zhang Qi, deputy director of Shanghai's culture and tourism bureau, shared that they are "optimistic that [there] may be hope this year."

"As for whether it can take place in the end, we feel that it will have to depend on the market and the attractiveness of the city of Shanghai," he said.

Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour ended on December 8.

To note, the Look What You Made Me Do singer performed in Singapore and Japan but skipped China as her stop amid the Asian leg of Eras Tour.

For the unversed, Swift’s Eras Tour that she kicked off in March 2023, became the first musical concert tour to earn over $1 billion in revenue after it wrapped up last year.

Taylor Swift with her captivating performances brought massive economic benefits to United States, Europe and Asia.

