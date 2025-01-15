ChatGPT rolls out surprising new feature to make users' life easier

ChatGPT is proving itself more helpful in daily life as it reveals a digital assistance-like feature.
OpenAI has introduced a new component on Tuesday for chatbot called Tasks, that allows the users to set up repeated actions for a future time or a reminder, reported by CNET.
The new function will enable users to get weekly news briefings, daily weather updates or birthday reminders.
Other tasks could include giving users a reminder for their medications, expiry dates for their passport or to come up with jokes for kids every day at 8 p.m.
The tech giant turned to X to unveil the latest update, noting, "Today we’re rolling out a beta version of tasks – a new way to ask ChatGPT to do things for you at a future time."
"Whether it’s one-time reminders or recurring actions, tell ChatGPT what you need and when, and it will automatically take care of it", the statement read.
This modification came at a perfect time as the AI industry is becoming quite competitive with companies making constant changes and updates to stand out.
At the moment, Tasks is currently at testing stage and will be available to Team, Pro and Plus users over the next few days and users will be able to use on web, desktop and mobile.
OpenAI shared that for now the feature is limited to paid subscribers to understand how much effective it is in consumers life before releasing it for free users.