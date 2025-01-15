Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service

Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, will skip the 47th US President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.
According to CNN, the former first lady, who did not attend former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and memorial service last week due to extending Hawaii's “holiday vacation," will also snub Trump’s inauguration scheduled on January 20, 2025.
Without revealing the reason or providing an explanation, her office on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, stated, “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.”
Presidential inauguration, which is usually attended by the former presidents and their families, is marked as the peaceful transfer of power to the winning candidate.
Moreover, after the January 20 swearing-in ceremony, Trump will officially take the US presidential office for the second time after winning the 2016 and 2024 elections.
It is worth noting that the 78-year-old also did not attend the January 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden after his defeat in the 2020 elections, becoming the first outgoing president in more than 150 years of American history to skip the swearing ceremony.
The last outgoing president to boycott the swearing-in ceremony of the incoming president was Andrew Johnson, who in 1869 refused to attend Ulysses S. Grant's inauguration.