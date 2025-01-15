Novak Djokovic overtakes Roger Federer's Grand Slam record with Melbourne win

Novak Djokovic achieves a new milestone as he breaks Roger Federer's record with a new win at the 2025 Australian Open.
According to BBC, the Serbian tennis star defeated Portuguese tennis player Jaime Faria 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2, in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, to surpass Federer's record for the most major singles matches played.
After reaching the third round of the Australian Open, the 24-time Grand Slam winner expressed, “I love this sport. I love competition. I try to give my best every single time. It's been over 20 years that I've been competing in Grand Slams at the highest level. Whether I win or lose, I will always leave my heart out on the court. I'm just blessed to be making another record."
Talking about his new record he said, “Grand Slams, of course, they are the pillars of our sport. They mean everything for the history of the sport. … Definitely the most important tournaments. I’m just blessed to be making another record, I guess, today.”
The win gives Djokovic sole ownership of the all-time record for most Grand Slam singles matches played in the sport.