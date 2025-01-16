World

Malala Yousafzai shares ‘clear message’ for world after education conference

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
The youngest Nobel Prize winner, Malala Yousufzai, shares a “clear message” for religious scholars, educators, and leaders regarding girls' education.

The second Pakistani and the only Pashtun to receive a Nobel Prize took to her Instagram to share a recap of her visit to her home country, Pakistan, after more than two years for the international summit on girls' education in Islamic countries.

She expressed, “Every time I travel to Pakistan, there’s always a moment when I step off the plane, close my eyes, and feel the warm air on my face again. It brings back so many happy memories of my friends, my grandmother, and the food, music, and language of my childhood.”

Malala also shared her experience at the International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities hosted by Pakistan’s Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.


The 27-year-old wrote, “This week I was invited for a special purpose, delivering the keynote address at the Muslim World League’s conference on girls’ education. I had a clear message for government leaders, religious scholars, and educators about the challenges girls face, the incredible potential they possess, and the responsibility we all share to champion their cause.”

The Last of the Sea Women producer also raised her voice for the “millions of girls are out of school” in the world, particularly for the Afghan girls who are banned “from going to school beyond grade six, and stripping women of every basic freedom.”

Furthermore, Malala went to Britain in October 2012 to receive life-saving medication after she was shot in her head by TTP at the age of 14.

