Gemini app gets major boost with AP's real-time news feed

Google and The Associated Press (AP) have formed a new partnership to enhance the quality and timeliness of news content available through the “Gemini app.”
As per 9to5Google, the AP will provide a live, continuous feed of the latest news and updates to the Gemini app.
This real-time information will improve the app’s ability to display accurate and timely results, making it more useful for users who need the latest updates on current events.
Gemini app can provide answers about current events by using information from recent news articles.
For example, if you ask, “What’s the latest on (a specific topic)?, the app will use recent news articles to give you an accurate and up-to-date response.
The AP already contributes reliable and current information for Google Search features.
Now, Google is expanding its efforts to find and use specific types of information and data that can improve its products and services, making them more useful for people globally.
AP Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Kristin Heitmann said in a statement, noting, “AP and Google’s longstanding relationship is based on working together to provide timely, accurate news and information to global audiences.”
“We are pleased Google recognizes the value of AP’s journalism as well as our commitment to nonpartisan reporting, in the development of its generative AI products,” the statement added.
In another update, Google has introduced updates to the Gemini app by organizing its extension into categories like Productivity, Travel, Media and learning on the its website.