Sci-Tech

Gemini app gets major boost with AP's real-time news feed

'The Associated Press' will provide a live, continuous feed of the latest news and updates to the Gemini app

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
Gemini app gets major boost with APs real-time news feed
Gemini app gets major boost with AP's real-time news feed

Google and The Associated Press (AP) have formed a new partnership to enhance the quality and timeliness of news content available through the “Gemini app.”

As per 9to5Google, the AP will provide a live, continuous feed of the latest news and updates to the Gemini app.

This real-time information will improve the app’s ability to display accurate and timely results, making it more useful for users who need the latest updates on current events.

Gemini app can provide answers about current events by using information from recent news articles.

For example, if you ask, “What’s the latest on (a specific topic)?, the app will use recent news articles to give you an accurate and up-to-date response.

The AP already contributes reliable and current information for Google Search features.

Now, Google is expanding its efforts to find and use specific types of information and data that can improve its products and services, making them more useful for people globally.

AP Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Kristin Heitmann said in a statement, noting, “AP and Google’s longstanding relationship is based on working together to provide timely, accurate news and information to global audiences.”

“We are pleased Google recognizes the value of AP’s journalism as well as our commitment to nonpartisan reporting, in the development of its generative AI products,” the statement added.

In another update, Google has introduced updates to the Gemini app by organizing its extension into categories like Productivity, Travel, Media and learning on the its website.

Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win

Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Blue Origin's New Glenn takes successful debut test flight after setback
Blue Origin's New Glenn takes successful debut test flight after setback
SpaceX successfully launches two private lunar missions
SpaceX successfully launches two private lunar missions
ChatGPT rolls out surprising new feature to make users' life easier
ChatGPT rolls out surprising new feature to make users' life easier
How Threads’ new update gives you control over content?
How Threads’ new update gives you control over content?
NASA’s Curiosity rover captures stunning clouds over Mars: SEE
NASA’s Curiosity rover captures stunning clouds over Mars: SEE
TikTok breaks silence on selling app to Elon Musk rumours: ‘Pure fiction’
TikTok breaks silence on selling app to Elon Musk rumours: ‘Pure fiction’
Chinese app RedNote gains popularity amid potential TikTok ban
Chinese app RedNote gains popularity amid potential TikTok ban
NASA plans to grow fresh food for astronauts on future missions
NASA plans to grow fresh food for astronauts on future missions
WhatsApp's new widget brings Meta AI to your home screen
WhatsApp's new widget brings Meta AI to your home screen
UK plans to become 'world leader' in AI amid struggling economy
UK plans to become 'world leader' in AI amid struggling economy
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure
Why did sun turn blue 200 years ago? Scientist reveals real reason
Why did sun turn blue 200 years ago? Scientist reveals real reason