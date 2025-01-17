Donald Trump's official portrait reveals shocking new look you have to see

The official portraits of US President-elect Donald Trump and his Vice President-elect, JD Vance have been made public.
As per BBC, both are dressed in blue suits, white collared shirts and blue ties.
Additionally, Trump is wearing a small pin of the US flag on the front of his suit jacket as a patriotic symbol.
Trump’s head is slightly tilted downward, one eyebrow is raised and his lips are pressed together, giving him a unique and noticeable look compared to Vance’s expression.
In contrast, Vance is smiling in his portrait while looking at the camera. His arms are crossed and his body language suggests a calm and relaxed demeanor.
The Trump-Vance transition said in a press release that the portraits "go hard."
Trump’s official portrait has drawn comparison to a mugshot taken of him at Fulton County Jail.
He also used his widely recognized mugshot to raise funds for his presidential campaigns.
It is also worth mentioning that this time, the official portrait Trump selected is very different from the one he used in 2017 when he first became president.
Although Trump is dressed in similar attire in both portraits, in the earlier one he is smiling widely at the camera.
Trump transition team released the official portraits of Trump and Vance just days before their inauguration, which is set to take place on January 20.