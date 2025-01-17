PIA issues official apology days after hilarious Eiffel Tower advert

Pakistan’s national airline apologised on Friday for an advert of the plane flying at the Eiffel tower.
The image posted by the state-owned Pakistan International Airlines to social media was a sight to vision as it showed a plane aimed at the French landmark with the caption which read, "Paris, we're coming today.”
The advert was therefore not taken in good light, as users drew comparisons with the 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks on New York’s Twin Towers, when two planes were hijacked and flown into the towers.
PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan told AFP, "Unfortunately, this was blown out of proportion with connations and perceptions that were not intended.”
He further added, "It might have triggered some negative emotion, for which we truly apologise."
A third comment read, "I'd have a word with your marketing department on this one chief.”
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that the Prime Minister has asked to order an inquiry into the advert.
For the unversed, the debt-ridden PIA, who took its first flight to Europe in five years, was first banned to fly in June 2020, a month after one of its Airbus- A 320 plunged into a Karachi street, killing 100 people.