Pakistan successfully launches first home-made observation satellite: Watch

Pakistan successfully launched its first home-made observation satellite on Friday, January 17.
As per Reuters, the satellite was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, which is located in northern China.
The satellite, called PRSC-EO1, was launched by using a Long March-2D carrier rocket.
As per the reports, the launch was successful and the satellite reached its planned orbit.
The Long March- 2D rocket also carried two other satellites named Tianlu-1 and Lantan-1.
The satellite will help Pakistan improve its ability to monitor its natural resources, assist in disaster response and contribute to better urban planning and agricultural growth.
As per the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) the satellite will play a key role in these areas by providing valuable data and insights.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement, noting, "Spearheaded by SUPARCO, this demonstrates our nation's growing capabilities in space science and technology.”
As per the outlet, the satellite is equipped with electro-optical sensors, which allow it to gather data and images of the Earth’s surface.
The sensors detect sunlight that bounces off the earth or measures radiation it emits.