TikTok demands 'definitive' assurance from US government amid potential ban

TikTok has confirmed that it would stop its operation in the US on Sunday, January 19, 2025, unless the government steps in before a ban takes place.
The social media platform turned to X on Friday to share their statement, "Both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok’s availability to over 170 million Americans", reported by NBC.
Along with that, the video platform revealed that unless they are given a guarantee that the company will not face any problems operating under the potential ban, it would be "forced to go dark on January 19."
Biden signed a law in April that could strip the social media of its Chinese ownership and would sell it to a US company or face a shutdown.
Congress welcomed the legislation wholeheartedly as they had concerns regarding the stealing of data and national security.
Earlier this week, some legislators suggested holding the ban till the app's parent company, ByteDance finds a US buyer.
However, the China-based tech company has clearly stated that it is not looking for a buyer in the American market and shared that it will shut down its operation in the US unless there’s an eleventh-hour reprieve.
Biden's outgoing government said on Friday that it was leaving enforcement of the TikTok ban in the hands of the Trump administration.
On the other hand, the president-elect has shown his support for the social media app, noting, "My decision on TikTok will be made in the not-too-distant future, but I must have time to review the situation."
TikTok CEO Shou Chew expressed gratitude to Trump for supporting the company’s effort to remain available to US users and is expected to attend his inauguration on January 20.