Donald Trump reveals details of call with Chinese President Xi 

US President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he held a “very good” conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a phone call.
According to CNN, the upcoming US president, who is all set to take office on Monday, January 20, 2025, expressed hope to solve problems together with China after returning to the White House.
The 78-year-old wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the world more peaceful and safe!”
Trump said that he and Jinping discussed trade, fentanyl, TikTok, and other subjects, adding that the call was “very good” for both of the countries.
A readout issued from China’s Foreign Ministry read that the two leaders “attach great importance to mutual interactions” and “hope for a good start of the China-US relationship” during Trump’s second term.
Moreover, the ministry also confirmed that Xi would skip Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.; instead, Vice President Han Zheng will attend the ceremony as a special representative of the president.
Notably, the phone call is believed to be the first phone call between them since Trump left office in 2020.