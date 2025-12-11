Royal
Prince William embraces Holiday spirit at pre-Christmas get together with Welsh guards

Kensington Palace has shared delightful glimpses into Prince William's pre-Christmas party.

On Thursday, December 11, as the Colonel of Regiment, The Prince of Wales joined Welsh guards for what appeared to be a festive get together.

The official Instagram account of Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a carousel featuring a beaming video of the future King serving pudding to the soldiers of the junior ranks.

"Happy Christmas to the Welsh Guards, Proud to be Colonel of Regiment - and to serve pudding to the Junior Ranks this year! A huge thank you to the soldiers and families of the Welsh Guards for everything you do," read the caption.

