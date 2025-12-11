Royal
King Charles, Ozzy's surprising bond revealed: 'they would always laugh together'

King Charles and Ozzy Osbourne's close relationship before the Prince of Darkness passed away in summer has been revealed.

Sharon Osbourne has unveiled details of an emotional letter she received from the monarch following the death of her husband, highlighting their friendship.

The Black Sabbath frontman died at the age of 76 in July, just weeks after performing a farewell show.

During her appearance at Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon noted, "His Majesty sent me a letter the next day… King Charles [had it] hand delivered... [It said] just how sorry he was."

The 73-year-old tearfully shared how much receiving a letter from the king meant to her.

"He [Charles] knew Ozzy. He knew we met him several times, and he's always been so gracious with Ozzy, and they would always laugh together… He got Ozzy. He got him."

Besides Charles, the US President Donald Trump also left a voice message for Ozzy's family after his passing.

Explaining the emotional moments, Sharon added, "When you look at King Charles, and you look at Donald Trump, whatever anybody might think about them, it's their business, but their days, you know, how full their day is?

"I mean insanity, and that they had the time and the graciousness to do that for us."

Also in the heartfelt interview, Sharon said that Ozzy's final words to her were, "Kiss me, hug me tight."

In August, it was confirmed that Ozzy's official cause of death was a heart attack and "acute myocardial infarction", typically referring to the death of tissue caused by a failure in blood supply to an organ.

