  • By Hania Jamil
The reality star is set to join the world of Fortnite as a playable character, as her 'skins' get revealed in a new trailer

  • By Hania Jamil
Kim Kardashian has joined the popular online game, Fortnite, as a new playable character, causing a frenzy among fans.

Her digital avatar will become available to players from Friday, December 13.

The Skims founder confirmed her involvement with the new project by sharing some snaps and art on her social media platforms, showcasing her Fortnite looks with various outfits and styles, known as "skins".

Her inclusion in the game's Icon Series was also detailed in an Instagram trailer.

The video featured the 45-year-old in a range of roles, accompanied by a narrator who declared, "Kim Kardashian is a mom, an entrepreneur, a fashion icon, a TV star and now she's taking on Fortnite."


Concluding the clip, Kim addressed the camera as she said, "What, like it's hard?" an iconic reference to the classic film, Legally Blonde.

Players will be able to customise her outfits as over 25 variations are available, including seven different colours, four necklines and three hairstyles, including straight long black hair, a messy bun with a fringe and silver grey hair.

A Skims-inspired look of grey tracksuit trousers and a white crop top, completed with a white fur coat, also appears as an option along with a range of accessories.

Players can also recreate some of Kim's viral moments with a range of options including a Slurp the Internet Emote, referencing her famous Break The Internet photoshoot.

This is Kim Kardashian's first collaboration with the video game. She follows in the footsteps of other stars who have featured, including singers Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande and rapper Eminem.

