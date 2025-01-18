Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi chants during Al Nassr match

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo gives a classy response to the Lionel Messi chants during Al Nassr vs. Al-Taawoun.
According to Speotskeeda, during a thrilling Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al-Taawoun on Friday, January 17, 2025, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, the fans of the opponent team kept chanting Messi’s name to provoke the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner.
But the 39-year-old gave a graceful response to all the chants with a gracious smile and a thumbs-up gesture.
Moreover, Saad Fahad Al Nasser scored the first goal of the match for Al Taawoun right before halftime. Aymeric Laporte saved Al Nassr from defeat with his centre-back on-point goal in the 64th minute of the match and levelled the score.
Both of the teams failed to net any other goal, resulting in an unwanted draw at the crucial stage of the league. The draw has dropped Ronaldo’s Saudi club to the fourth position.
Furthermore, this came a day after the reports that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is all set to renew his contract with Al-Nassr and will "earn €550,000 per day" and €183 million per year. This will make Ronaldo the highest-paid footballer in the world.