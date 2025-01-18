Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi chants during Al Nassr match

Al Nassr dropped down to fourth position in the Saudi Pro League after a draw vs. Al-Taawoun

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi chants during Al Nassr match
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi chants during Al Nassr match

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo gives a classy response to the Lionel Messi chants during Al Nassr vs. Al-Taawoun.

According to Speotskeeda, during a thrilling Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al-Taawoun on Friday, January 17, 2025, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, the fans of the opponent team kept chanting Messi’s name to provoke the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner.

But the 39-year-old gave a graceful response to all the chants with a gracious smile and a thumbs-up gesture.

Moreover, Saad Fahad Al Nasser scored the first goal of the match for Al Taawoun right before halftime. Aymeric Laporte saved Al Nassr from defeat with his centre-back on-point goal in the 64th minute of the match and levelled the score.

Both of the teams failed to net any other goal, resulting in an unwanted draw at the crucial stage of the league. The draw has dropped Ronaldo’s Saudi club to the fourth position.

Furthermore, this came a day after the reports that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is all set to renew his contract with Al-Nassr and will "earn €550,000 per day" and €183 million per year. This will make Ronaldo the highest-paid footballer in the world.

Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours

Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours
Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama

Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama
'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters

'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters
Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit

Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit
Raducanu Australian Open dreams end with career heaviest defeat to Swiatek
Raducanu Australian Open dreams end with career heaviest defeat to Swiatek
Erling Haaland signs new long-term deal with Manchester City
Erling Haaland signs new long-term deal with Manchester City
Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open
Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open
A look into Cristiano Ronaldo’s lavish world: Mansions, yachts, watches and more
A look into Cristiano Ronaldo’s lavish world: Mansions, yachts, watches and more
Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win
Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win
Conor McGregor hit with lawsuit over alleged sexual assault at NBA finals
Conor McGregor hit with lawsuit over alleged sexual assault at NBA finals
Raducanu receives warm congratulations from Murray amid Wimbledon snub
Raducanu receives warm congratulations from Murray amid Wimbledon snub
Novak Djokovic overtakes Roger Federer's Grand Slam record with Melbourne win
Novak Djokovic overtakes Roger Federer's Grand Slam record with Melbourne win
Carlos Alcaraz reveals strategy for Australian Open early rounds
Carlos Alcaraz reveals strategy for Australian Open early rounds
Reece James makes Chelsea return with marvelous free-kick after dry season
Reece James makes Chelsea return with marvelous free-kick after dry season
Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason
Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason