World's oldest person? 119-year-old Brazilian woman seeks Guinness record

Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva will celebrate her 120th birthday on March 10, 2025

  • January 18, 2025
Days after the oldest living person in the world, Tomiko Itooka, died, a Brazilian woman claimed that she is the oldest person in the world.

According to Reuters, 119-year-old Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva from the state of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil is seeking to register her name in the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living person.

Deolira, who is all set to celebrate her 120th birthday in March 2025, is a great-grandmother, and her family and doctors are confident that she will soon take over the Rio Grande do Sul, 116, a nun from the southern state.

Her granddaughter Doroteia Ferreira da Silva claimed, “She is still not in the book, but she is the oldest in the world according to the documents we have on her, as I recently discovered.”

As per her documents, she was born on March 10th, 1905, in the rural area of Porciuncula, a small town in the state of Rio. However, she now lives with her two granddaughters, Doroteia, 60, and Leida Ferreira da Silva, 64, in Itaperuna.

Notably, her original documents were destroyed in the major flood twenty years ago.

Deolira is supervised by doctors and researchers who are curious about her unusual age in a country where the average person lives around 76.4 years.

Geriatric doctor Juair de Abreu Pereira, who checks up on Pedro da Silva frequently and also helps the country in the Guinness World Records process, said, “Mrs. Deolira, in 2025, will be 120 years old. She is in a good general state of health for her condition; she is not taking any medication.”

Meanwhile, Guinness, in a statement, denied confirming whether they had received Pedro da Silva's application or not because of the bulk of messages from people all around the world. 

