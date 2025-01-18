Discover largest man made national park filled with nature and wildlife

Nieuw Land National Park is the largest man-made park in the Netherlands that covers an area of approximately 112 square miles.
The park is part of a region where land was created by draining water from areas that were previously underwater.
Although Nieuw Land National Park was created by draining the sea, a large portion of its 75% is still wetland.
This park includes several existing nature reserves including Oostvaardersplassen, the Lepelaarplassen, Marker Wadden and Trintelzand.
The park was officially opened in 2018 and after one year, the Dutch Provincial Council approved an investment of £395m to link the four nature reserves within the park.
People traveling from Amsterdam can easily get to the park. By car, it takes about 45 minutes and by train it takes a little over an hour.
One of the most notable and impressive places to visit in Nieuw Land National Park is Marker Wadden Island.
This man-made group of islands is located in the Markermeer lake and provides a safe environment for many birds.
You can reach the main island by ferry, charter or your own boat. There’s also the option to stay overnight in eco-friendly cottages or on your boat at the harbour.
Whereas, Oostvaardersplassen is an area filled with lakes, reed fields and wet grasslands.