Sports

How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card Incidents in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved remarkable record of 917 goals in his professional career

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card Incidents in his career?
How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card Incidents in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to stay in Saudi Arabia for a longer period by renewing his contract with the football club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has achieved remarkable record of 917 goals in his professional career.

Even though he is considered one of the best players, he has faced several punishments during matches.

He has been sent off the field 12 times. These dismissals include four instances of receiving two yellow cards in a single game and eight times for being directly shown a red card.

The Portuguese star player has received 12 red cards throughout his career while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 1st red card:

15th May 2004: Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2nd red card:

14th January 2006: Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's 3rd red card:

15th August 2007: Portsmouth 1-1 Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's 4th red card:

30th November 2008: Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's 5th red card:

December 2009: Real Madrid 4-2 Almeria

Cristiano Ronaldo's 6th red card:

24th January 2010: Real Madrid 2-0 Malaga

Cristiano Ronaldo's 7th red card:

17th May 2013: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's 8th red card:

2nd February 2014: Athletic Club 1-1 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's 9th red card:

24th January 2015: Cordoba 1-2 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's 10th red card:

13th August 2017: Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's 11th red card:

19th September 2018: Valencia 0-2 Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's 12th red card:

8th April 2024: Al Hilal 2-1 Al Nassr

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession about ‘dark’ moments of her life

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession about ‘dark’ moments of her life
How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card Incidents in his career?

How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card Incidents in his career?
Prince Albert declares National mourning day in Monaco after beloved friend's death

Prince Albert declares National mourning day in Monaco after beloved friend's death
Discover largest man made national park filled with nature and wildlife

Discover largest man made national park filled with nature and wildlife
Jannik Sinner makes history at Australian Open with dominant victory
Jannik Sinner makes history at Australian Open with dominant victory
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi chants during Al Nassr match
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi chants during Al Nassr match
Raducanu Australian Open dreams end with career heaviest defeat to Swiatek
Raducanu Australian Open dreams end with career heaviest defeat to Swiatek
Erling Haaland signs new long-term deal with Manchester City
Erling Haaland signs new long-term deal with Manchester City
Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open
Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open
A look into Cristiano Ronaldo’s lavish world: Mansions, yachts, watches and more
A look into Cristiano Ronaldo’s lavish world: Mansions, yachts, watches and more
Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win
Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win
Conor McGregor hit with lawsuit over alleged sexual assault at NBA finals
Conor McGregor hit with lawsuit over alleged sexual assault at NBA finals
Raducanu receives warm congratulations from Murray amid Wimbledon snub
Raducanu receives warm congratulations from Murray amid Wimbledon snub
Novak Djokovic overtakes Roger Federer's Grand Slam record with Melbourne win
Novak Djokovic overtakes Roger Federer's Grand Slam record with Melbourne win
Carlos Alcaraz reveals strategy for Australian Open early rounds
Carlos Alcaraz reveals strategy for Australian Open early rounds