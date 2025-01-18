How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card Incidents in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to stay in Saudi Arabia for a longer period by renewing his contract with the football club Al-Nassr.
Ronaldo has achieved remarkable record of 917 goals in his professional career.
Even though he is considered one of the best players, he has faced several punishments during matches.
He has been sent off the field 12 times. These dismissals include four instances of receiving two yellow cards in a single game and eight times for being directly shown a red card.
The Portuguese star player has received 12 red cards throughout his career while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo's 1st red card:
15th May 2004: Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2nd red card:
14th January 2006: Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo's 3rd red card:
15th August 2007: Portsmouth 1-1 Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo's 4th red card:
30th November 2008: Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo's 5th red card:
December 2009: Real Madrid 4-2 Almeria
Cristiano Ronaldo's 6th red card:
24th January 2010: Real Madrid 2-0 Malaga
Cristiano Ronaldo's 7th red card:
17th May 2013: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo's 8th red card:
2nd February 2014: Athletic Club 1-1 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo's 9th red card:
24th January 2015: Cordoba 1-2 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo's 10th red card:
13th August 2017: Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo's 11th red card:
19th September 2018: Valencia 0-2 Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo's 12th red card:
8th April 2024: Al Hilal 2-1 Al Nassr