Donald Trump set to grant TikTok ‘big’ relief after inauguration

TikTok will 'go dark' on the eve of Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony

  January 19, 2025
US new President Donald Trump revealed that he will “most likely” grant TikTok a 90-day relief from the ban.

According to BBC, Trump told NBC News that he would give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban that is scheduled to take effect on Sunday, January 19, 2025, on the eve of the 47th US president’s swearing-in ceremony.

Trump, ahead of his indoor inauguration, in a phone interview, told NBC News, “The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done because it's appropriate. You know, it's appropriate. We have to look at it carefully. It's a very big situation.”

Hours later he made similar remarks on ABC News, saying, “Well, I have the right, as you know, I'm the one who is going to be calling the shots. Most likely, I'll extend for 90 days—you have the extension for 90 days, as you probably know. I'll do that until we figure something out."

The 78-year-old also hinted about making an announcement on Monday, January 20, 2025, after taking the presidential office for the second time.

Furthermore, the relief for the video-sharing social media app came after it warned that it would "go dark" on Sunday after the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the ban law passed by the US Congress.

