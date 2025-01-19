Lionel Messi gives ‘coldest’ response to Club America fans

Lionel Messi gives a fiery response to American fans during the Inter Miami vs. Club America 2025 preseason opener.
According to CBS News, Argentinian football star Messi scored his first goal of the 2025 preseason during the Inter Miami CF 3-0 penalty win over Club América at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night, January 18, 2025.
Although it was a friendly match, the Mexican crowd kept taunting the record eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner throughout the match. But an early equaliser gave former Barcelona star a perfect opportunity to respond back to the taunting fans.
After a header, Messi turned back to the crowd and made gestures that seemed to say, “My country has three World Cups, and you? Zero.”
The 37-year-old’s sassy response to fans sparked a reaction from the fans on X (previously Twitter).
A user wrote, “THE COLDEST MESSI CELEBRATION EVER!”
“Not a friendly, #Messi celebrates his goal in front of the Mexican fans of #America, making the gesture of "3 World Cups and you?" another penned.
The third one wrote, “I am very pleased that Lionel Messi makes fun of the Americanistas like this.”
A fan commented, “Me 3, you? The best of all time is called Lionel Messi.”