Donald Trump inauguration schedule: Time, venue and swearing-in ceremony

The 47th President of the US, Donald Trump, is all set to return to the White House for the second time after inauguration.
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there would not be a traditional outdoor inauguration, and Trump would take the oath as the president of America in an indoor ceremony.
Here is the complete schedule of Trump’s inauguration day.
What time is Trump inauguration?
The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to begin at around 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, January 20, 2025, inside the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C. The inauguration will be marked as the official transfer of power to Donald Trump for four years.
What does the presidential oath say?
The 78-year-old will probably be sworn in on the same Bible that Abraham Lincoln used in 1861 and on one gifted by his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump.
As per Article II in Section I of the US Constitution, the presidential oath reads, “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Inauguration ceremony schedule
• Church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church
• Incoming President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will have tea at the White House with outgoing President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
• Swearing-in ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. The ceremony would include a Musical Prelude by The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Combined Choirs, a call of order, invocation, president and vice president oath, and performance by opera singer Christopher D. Macchio, and Carrie Underwood.
• Inaugural address.
• Farewell to Joe Biden.
• Signing Room ceremony.
• President and vice president luncheon at Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol hosted.
• Presidential parade.
• White House Oval Office ceremony
• Inaugural balls