Entertainment

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with heartfelt gesture amid NFL series

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are romantically connected since September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025

Taylor Swift recently gave a special nod to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, amid the NFL series.

A fan posted a video on X on January 19th, Sunday, showing the popstar sweetly imitating the NFL player on his first shot against the Houston Texans.

In the viral video clip, the mega popstar was seen excitedly cheering on while copying Travis’ signature victory gesture.

As per the footage, Taylor attended the 35-year-old NFL athlete’s match alongside American basketball player Caitlin Clark, her brother, Austin Swift, and her parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift.

For the match, the 14-time Grammy-winning artist wore a black and white jacket, which she paired with a black mini dress. To elevate her look, she opted for minimal jewellery.

As the video of Taylor and Travis, who began dating in September 2023, went viral on social media, numerous fans quickly took to the comments section to express their praises for the couple.

One fan commented, "She loves that 1st down signal."

"Definitely a Swiftie," another admirer gushed.

According to Page Six, this is not the first time that the Bad Blood hitmaker was spotted mimicking her NFL beau.

In November last year, Taylor Swift paid heartfelt tribute to Travis Kelce after his hard-fought win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. 

