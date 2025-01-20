World

Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day

David Lammy claims the world is glad on Donald Trump’s return to the White House

  by Web Desk
  • January 20, 2025
UK’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy praises incoming US President Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration ceremony.

According to Independent, ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Monday, January 20, 2025, Lammy declared that the new president of the US is not warmonger and most of the people in the world are happy on his return to the White House.

Secretary of State for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK also called him “gracious and generous.”

Mr Lammy told BBC, “This is not a man who is in any sense a warmonger. In reckoning with the world’s most malign interests, he was very clear, he wanted to be strong and powerful but he is not embracing war.”

“The Donald Trump I met was a man who had incredible grace, and generosity, he was very keen to be a good host, very funny, very friendly, very warm about the UK, our Royal Family, Scotland,” he further added.

The 52-year-old also claimed that a survey had shown “70 percent of the world welcomed Trump coming to power,” adding that these people were worried about authoritarian actors and they liked the fact that Trump “keeps them guessing.”

Furthermore, Lammy last met Trump for an "extended dinner" last year alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

