World

THESE 2 'stunning' travel destinations break tourism records in 2024

Take a look at the breathtaking beauty of world’s most visited destinations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025
THESE 2 stunning travel destinations break tourism records
THESE 2 'stunning' travel destinations break tourism records

France was ranked as the most visited country in the world, with Spain taking the second spot!

While, exact figures are not yet available, preliminary reports indicate that international visits to France were expected to exceed 100 million.

Whereas, Spain welcomed 94 international travellers in the previous year, the highest number ever recorded in the country’s history, as per AP.

Here’s a look at the beauty of these two countries:

France:

France offers a wide range of attractions, which include iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, the Palace of Versailies and Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Eiffel Tower
Eiffel Tower
Louvre Museum
Louvre Museum
Palace of Versailies
Palace of Versailies
Notre-Dame Cathedral
Notre-Dame Cathedral

France also features beautiful natural spots like the beaches of the Côte d'Azur, the countryside with picturesque villages, mountains, vineyards and castles. 

Côte dAzur
Côte d'Azur
Cave paintings in Lascaux
 Cave paintings in Lascaux

Visitors can enjoy prehistoric cave paintings in Lascaux.

Spain:

THESE 2 stunning travel destinations break tourism records in 2024

The high number of tourists solidified Spain’s position as the second most popular travel destination globally.

With such strong numbers, Spain is getting closer to France which currently holds the top spot.

As per Spain’s Tourism Ministry, the previous year marks the second year since pre-pandemic 2019, in which Spain has broken its tourism record.

Spain is a popular tourist destination with a wide variety of attractions. These include Antoni Gaudí’s famous museum, the historic Alhambra Palace and Generalife Gardens and Europe’s largest aquarium, L’Oceanografic.

Antoni Gaudí’s famous museum
Antoni Gaudí’s famous museum
Alhambra Palace
Alhambra Palace
Europe’s largest aquarium, L’Oceanografic.
Europe’s largest aquarium, L’Oceanografic.

Visitors enjoy the beaches of Gran Canaria and the bustling La Rambla street in Barcelona.

Gran Canaria
Gran Canaria
La Rambla street in Barcelona
La Rambla street in Barcelona

Additionally, Spain features natural wonders like El Teide, a historic volcano on the island of Tenerife, where visitors can hike in Teide National Park.

El Teide
El Teide


Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims

Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims

'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing

'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing

Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia

Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia
Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism

Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism
Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism
Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism
Trump inauguration key moments from Musk celebration to Clinton laugh: Watch
Trump inauguration key moments from Musk celebration to Clinton laugh: Watch
FMGE December 2024 results released: Easy way to download scorecard
FMGE December 2024 results released: Easy way to download scorecard
Trump signs first executive order: Withdraw from WHO, pardon capitol rioters
Trump signs first executive order: Withdraw from WHO, pardon capitol rioters
Trump's inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires
Trump's inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of United States
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of United States
UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket
UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket
Joe, Jill Biden snap final selfie from White House ahead of Trump's inauguration
Joe, Jill Biden snap final selfie from White House ahead of Trump's inauguration
China earns 'world’s top executioner' title with two major sentences
China earns 'world’s top executioner' title with two major sentences
Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day
Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate
Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate