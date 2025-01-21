THESE 2 'stunning' travel destinations break tourism records in 2024

France was ranked as the most visited country in the world, with Spain taking the second spot!
While, exact figures are not yet available, preliminary reports indicate that international visits to France were expected to exceed 100 million.
Whereas, Spain welcomed 94 international travellers in the previous year, the highest number ever recorded in the country’s history, as per AP.
Here’s a look at the beauty of these two countries:
France:
France offers a wide range of attractions, which include iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, the Palace of Versailies and Notre-Dame Cathedral.
France also features beautiful natural spots like the beaches of the Côte d'Azur, the countryside with picturesque villages, mountains, vineyards and castles.
Visitors can enjoy prehistoric cave paintings in Lascaux.
Spain:
The high number of tourists solidified Spain’s position as the second most popular travel destination globally.
With such strong numbers, Spain is getting closer to France which currently holds the top spot.
As per Spain’s Tourism Ministry, the previous year marks the second year since pre-pandemic 2019, in which Spain has broken its tourism record.
Spain is a popular tourist destination with a wide variety of attractions. These include Antoni Gaudí’s famous museum, the historic Alhambra Palace and Generalife Gardens and Europe’s largest aquarium, L’Oceanografic.
Visitors enjoy the beaches of Gran Canaria and the bustling La Rambla street in Barcelona.
Additionally, Spain features natural wonders like El Teide, a historic volcano on the island of Tenerife, where visitors can hike in Teide National Park.