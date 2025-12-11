Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles

Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Victoria Beckham has proved that she’s a “proud” wife of Sir David Beckham, who got knighted by King Charles a few months ago.

On Tuesday night, the former Spice Girl appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she gushed over her husband.

The fashion designer said, "[It's] so deserved, so well deserved, and we are so proud of him. What he's done for the sport, and also his philanthropic work, is amazing. So, we're so proud of him, so deserved."

Victoria added, "It was everything. We are both so patriotic, so proud to be British. So, for David to be knighted by the King of our country it meant so much. It was a real, real 'pinch me' moment. And I think the whole country is so proud of him, everything that he's achieved."

In the episode, Jimmy affectionately called her "Lady Beckham" during the chat, and Victoria revealed that at home, David's now referred to as "Sir David.”

The Hugo Boss ambassador, finally got knighted, 14 years after his first nomination in 201. He was honored for his contributions to sport and charity.

For the TV appearance, Victoria looked elegant in a stunning satin gown from her own fashion label.

