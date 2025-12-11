Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are producing a new documentary on Netflix, which is seemingly inspired by their beloved son Prince Archie.
Masaka Kids - A Rhythm Within, Netflix show, has been described as a "joyful short documentary", which aims to "spread hope and achieve global acclaim.”
The production will highlight "the story behind the Uganda-based YouTube dance sensations who have endured devastating personal loss from famine and war, and use the power of dance and song to overcome hardship.”
Even though the show is reportedly inspired by Archie, it will not feature the 6-year old royal.
“Children at a Ugandan orphanage find healing, spread hope and achieve global acclaim, one viral dance video at a time,” the official synopsis of the series read.
Harry and Meghan also donated $50,000 (£37,377) to Masaka Kids Africana through their Archewell Foundation last month.
Previously, a spokesman for the Sussexes told The Telegraph, "They would watch the videos regularly with Archie at home. So, they were already admirers of the organisation before the film project came to them in 2023."
For those unversed, the royal couple serve as producers on the project.
Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex recently released the third instalment of her With Love, Meghan series.