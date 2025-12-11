Kylie Jenner has finally broken silence amid ongoing rumours about breakup with Timothée Chalamet.
In the new episode The Kardashians, the Kylie cosmetic founder admitted about being "protective" of her personal life.
She said, "I have to live my life. I can't live for whatever everyone else wants me to do. I just have to try to do what's best for me every day. I know that fame has absolutely shaped me from experiencing these things since I was nine."
Kylie added, "But I guess I also wouldn't know who I would be today without growing up like this. I'm just navigating through life."
The 28-year-old keeps her romance with Timothée under wraps, barely referencing it, even though the pair have been linked since April 2023.
Elsewhere in the episode, her older sister, Khloé Kardashian also confirmed she is single.
The Good American founder revealed, "I don't think a man or a date or anything is gonna happen anytime soon. And I don't want it to. Right now, (I'm) not worried about if someone's calling me, texting me. Let me do my thing."
Khloé share two kids, True son Tatum, with ex Tristan Thompson.