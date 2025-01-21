Health

Say goodbye to black bananas: THIS genius tip keeps them fresh longer

Recent reports have not only explained the reason for bananas turning black but also solved the problem

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025
Say goodbye to black bananas: THIS genius tip keeps them fresh longer
Say goodbye to black bananas: THIS genius tip keeps them fresh longer

Bananas have many benefits, but the biggest problem people often notice is that they turn black very quickly.

Recent reports have not only explained the reason for the issue but also solved the problem!

As per Express UK, storing bananas in a bowl on the top of other fruits is not ideal because it can cause them to spoil faster.

This is because bananas release a lot of ethylene gas, a natural hormone that accelerates ripening and enhances the fruit’s flavour.

When too much fruit is stored together, it releases a lot of ethylene gas which speeds up the ripening process, causing all the fruit to spoil much more quickly.

How to keep bananas fresh?

To keep bananas fresh for a longer period, they should be stored separately from other fruits.

Fruits like apples, pears, peaches and avocados also release a lot of ethylene gas, which causes bananas and other fruits to ripen and spoil faster.

There’s a common belief that bananas shouldn’t be refrigerated because their peel will turn brown.

But experts suggest that bananas can stay fresh for a longer time if they are stored alone in the refrigerator.

Keeping bananas in the fridge will slow down the production of ethylene gas, which helps the fruit stay fresh longer.

While, the peel may turn brown, the inside of the banana remains yellow, firm and fresh.

It is pertinent to note that only fully ripe and yellow bananas should be stored in the refrigerator not green bananas, as it can affect their ripening process.

Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event

Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event
Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial

Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility

Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility

Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host

Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host
Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals
Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals
Boost your health naturally with THESE 5 Mediterranean superfoods
Boost your health naturally with THESE 5 Mediterranean superfoods
Microplastics in tea bags: What you should know before brewing your next cup?
Microplastics in tea bags: What you should know before brewing your next cup?
Swap red meat for fish to cut dementia risk by 28%
Swap red meat for fish to cut dementia risk by 28%
Boost your liver health with THIS expert-recommended fruit
Boost your liver health with THIS expert-recommended fruit
US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine
US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine
Hidden microplastics in your kitchen: 5 items you need to replace now
Hidden microplastics in your kitchen: 5 items you need to replace now
CDC US proposes faster testing of human bird flu amid influenza season
CDC US proposes faster testing of human bird flu amid influenza season
Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
US FDA bans red dye 3 from food, medicine over cancer risk
US FDA bans red dye 3 from food, medicine over cancer risk
US FDA takes big decision for cigarettes smokers amid severe health risk
US FDA takes big decision for cigarettes smokers amid severe health risk
THIS superfood fruit boosts your bone strength
THIS superfood fruit boosts your bone strength