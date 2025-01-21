Say goodbye to black bananas: THIS genius tip keeps them fresh longer

Bananas have many benefits, but the biggest problem people often notice is that they turn black very quickly.
Recent reports have not only explained the reason for the issue but also solved the problem!
As per Express UK, storing bananas in a bowl on the top of other fruits is not ideal because it can cause them to spoil faster.
This is because bananas release a lot of ethylene gas, a natural hormone that accelerates ripening and enhances the fruit’s flavour.
When too much fruit is stored together, it releases a lot of ethylene gas which speeds up the ripening process, causing all the fruit to spoil much more quickly.
How to keep bananas fresh?
To keep bananas fresh for a longer period, they should be stored separately from other fruits.
Fruits like apples, pears, peaches and avocados also release a lot of ethylene gas, which causes bananas and other fruits to ripen and spoil faster.
There’s a common belief that bananas shouldn’t be refrigerated because their peel will turn brown.
But experts suggest that bananas can stay fresh for a longer time if they are stored alone in the refrigerator.
Keeping bananas in the fridge will slow down the production of ethylene gas, which helps the fruit stay fresh longer.
While, the peel may turn brown, the inside of the banana remains yellow, firm and fresh.
It is pertinent to note that only fully ripe and yellow bananas should be stored in the refrigerator not green bananas, as it can affect their ripening process.