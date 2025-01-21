Sci-Tech

‘Planetary parade’: 6 planets to line up for rare cosmic event tonight

Planets will next align for the rare ‘parade’ after around 400 years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025
Six planets aligned visibly in the sky tonight, offering stargazers a chance to witness a once-in-centuries celestial event.

According to Mail Online, six planets, Mars, Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus, and Venus, will line up in the sky on Tuesday evening, January 21, 2025, giving the sky gazers the most spectacular views of the “planetary parade.”

Although the planets lined up in the night sky throughout January, the chances to witness the best view of the planet parade are tonight.

NASA explained, “Now, these events are sometimes called “alignments” of the planets, and while it’s true that they will appear more or less along a line across the sky, that’s what planets always do. That line is called the ecliptic, and it represents the plane of the solar system in which the planets orbit around the Sun.”

As per the Met Office, people in the north and west will have a better chance to witness the parade as the skies will be clear, while the southeast might struggle due to patchy cloud cover.

Preston Dyches from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said, “You’ll have the opportunity to take in four bright planets in a sweeping view. Uranus and Neptune are there, too, technically. But they don’t appear as bright planets... These multi-planet viewing opportunities aren’t super rare, but they don’t happen every year, so it’s worth checking it out.”

Moreover, according to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the best time to see the six-planet parade is just after the sunset till 9 pm.

