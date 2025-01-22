Mystery behind viral video of cardboard humans cheering fish

A video is going viral these days in which a sunfish is seen swimming in front of cardboard humans. But why did this situation arise?
A Japanese aquarium has found an innovative way to help a sunfish, which seems sad and lonely because it misses seeing humans.
The sunfish’s distress is due to the aquarium being temporarily closed for renovation work and there are no visitors around to interact with it.
The Staff at the Kaikyokan aquarium in Shimonoseki, noticed that the sunfish appeared upset after the aquarium was closed
The big sunfish, which weighed 28kg when it arrived at the aquarium about a year ago, stopped eating its usual food, jelly fish and began rubbing its body against the side of the tank.
At first, the staff thought the sunfish might be sick, possibly due to a parasite or digestive problems and afterwards someone suggested that its unusual behaviour could be caused by the sudden lack of visitors and the noise vibrations from the ongoing construction work.
To solve the problem, the staff came up with a creative idea by placing large cardboard cut-outs of human, dressed in clothes around the tank.
As per the reports, after just one day, the sunfish started eating again and return to its usual eating habits.
After the video got viral, it received a lot of positive reaction with some people shared photos and videos they had taken of the sunfish during earlier visits, while others promised to visit the aquarium when it reopened.