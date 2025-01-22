World

Donald Trump’s order to close DEI programs shakes government

DEI programs are intended to encourage and support people from different backgrounds to participate in the workplace

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025
Donald Trump’s order to close DEI programs shakes government
Donald Trump’s order to close DEI programs shakes government 

Newly elected president Donald Trump has directed US government workers involved in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs to take immediate leave while still being paid.

As per BBC, since the president returned to office on Monday, January 20, he quickly followed through on several key promises by taking direct actions.

Afterwards, the offices and programs related to DEI will be closed.

During his campaign, he criticized DEI practices many times, claiming that they were unfair.

DEI programs are intended to encourage and support people from different backgrounds to participate in the workplace.

In his inaugural address, Trump pledged to "forge a society that is colour-blind and merit-based.”

In addition, the memo also included several instructions, one of which was to remove public websites associated with DEI offices.

As per the outlet, the federal agencies must create and submit a list of their DEI offices and the employees working there.

Then by January 31, these agencies must provide a detailed written plan on how they will handle layoffs with those DEI offices.

Trump’s executive order targeted DEI and DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility) labelling them as “illegal.”

The order argued that these policies could potentially violate key civil rights laws that are designed to protect Americans from discrimination.

5 athletes who switched gears from sports to Hollywood stardom

5 athletes who switched gears from sports to Hollywood stardom
Lily Collins teams up with Ashley Park to raise funds for LA fire victims

Lily Collins teams up with Ashley Park to raise funds for LA fire victims

Mysterious artist behind stunning beach stone art finally revealed

Mysterious artist behind stunning beach stone art finally revealed
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure

King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure
Mysterious artist behind stunning beach stone art finally revealed
Mysterious artist behind stunning beach stone art finally revealed
Forgotten cat takes three flights in 24 hours after shocking airplane mishap
Forgotten cat takes three flights in 24 hours after shocking airplane mishap
Mystery behind viral video of cardboard humans cheering fish
Mystery behind viral video of cardboard humans cheering fish
Kai Trump shares fun game memories with Barron at White House
Kai Trump shares fun game memories with Barron at White House
Colorado court makes shocking ruling against elephants freedom
Colorado court makes shocking ruling against elephants freedom
US South hit with deadly snowstorm, thousands of flights canceled
US South hit with deadly snowstorm, thousands of flights canceled
Discover 'New Seven Wonders of the World' and mystery behind 'number seven'
Discover 'New Seven Wonders of the World' and mystery behind 'number seven'
'The Gruffalo', friends stolen in overnight heist: Police seek clues
'The Gruffalo', friends stolen in overnight heist: Police seek clues
Deadly fire engulfs Turkish ski resort, leaving at least 66 dead
Deadly fire engulfs Turkish ski resort, leaving at least 66 dead
Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism
Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism
THESE 2 'stunning' travel destinations break tourism records in 2024
THESE 2 'stunning' travel destinations break tourism records in 2024
Trump inauguration key moments from Musk celebration to Clinton laugh: Watch
Trump inauguration key moments from Musk celebration to Clinton laugh: Watch