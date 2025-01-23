WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions

WhatsApp is introducing a new privacy feature that allows users to display PIX keys on their profiles.
As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to control the visibility of their PIX Key on their WhatsApp profile.
These keys link a user’s bank account to an easy-to-remember identifier, like a phone number, email address, CPF (taxpayer registry ID), or a random key, making transactions quicker and simpler.
PIX Keys are codes that simplify and speed up instant payment transactions in Brazil.
This new feature gives more control over who can see their PIC key on their profile, offering various privacy options.
Users can choose to make it visible to everyone, restrict it to only their saved contacts, exclude specific contacts or hide it entirely from everyone.
Small businesses and freelancers can make it public to simplify payments for customers.
It is pertinent to note that this feature is available to some beta testers and a few users in the stable version of WhatsApp but is not yet available to everyone in Brazil.
WhatsApp is also rolling out a bulk management feature for channels.
The new feature allows beta testers to manage multiple channels at the same time.