Amanda Knox reaches her last opportunity to erase legal stains

Amanda Knox has one last opportunity to clear her name of any criminal wrongdoing!
Italy’s highest court is set to make a decision on whether to confirm or overturn the conviction of Amanda for slander.
As per Reuters, this conviction is connected to the 2007 murder of her British flatmate.
The court’s decision is expected to conclude a dramatic legal battle that lasted nearly twenty years.
An appeals court in Florence sentenced Amanda to three years in prison for falsely accusing Congolese bar owner Patrick Lumumba of killing Meredith Kercher.
As per the outlet, the court in Rome is expected to announce its decision on Thursday evening.
The sources revealed that Amanda will not be attending the court session in Rome on Thursday and will remain in the United States with her family instead.
Meanwhile, Lumumba, who was wrongfully imprisoned for two weeks in 2007 before being released, spoke to the reporters outside the court.
He said, "I believe in Italian justice. I believe Amanda did wrong and slandered me... she never apologised to me.”
It is pertinent to note that the sentence given to Amanda Knox did not have any significant consequences because the time she had already spent in prison was considered enough to cover the length of the sentence.