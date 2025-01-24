World

Untold story of 'Zanclean Megaflood' that transformed desert into Mediterranean Sea

The Zanclean Megaflood which occurred between 5.97 and 5.33 million years ago, was a massive flow of water

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
Untold story of Zanclean Megaflood that filled Mediterranean Sea
Untold story of 'Zanclean Megaflood' that filled Mediterranean Sea

Around five million years ago, an extraordinary and dramatic event occurred when a massive flood filled the Mediterranean Sea.

As per Earth.com, unlike a regular flood, this was a huge surge of water that changed the landscape, turning a large salt desert into the Mediterranean Sea as we see it today.

The Zanclean Megaflood which occurred between 5.97 and 5.33 million years ago, was a massive flow of water that brought an end to the Messinian Salinity Crisis.

During the crisis, the Mediterranean Sea almost completely dried up, leaving large salt flats behind.

The researchers from around the world have found geological evidence in Southeast Sicily that confirms the occurrence of the Zanclean Megaflood.

As per the reports, before the flood, the Mediterranean Sea looked very different from how it does now.

During the Messinian Salinity Crisis, the Mediterranean was separated from the Atlantic Ocean, which caused it to dry up and become much smaller.

Due to lack of water supply, the sea began to evaporate in the extreme heat, leaving behind thick salt layers and turning it into a barren desert.

For a long time, the scientists, thought the sea refilled gradually over about 10,000 years.

The latest research, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, revealed that it was a massive, catastrophic event of extraordinary size that drastically transformed the landscape of the Mediterranean in just a few years.

To understand the magnitude of the flood, the researchers estimate that the amount of water flow during the event was between 68 and 100 Sverdrups (Sv).

One Sv equals one million cubic meters of water flowing per second, illustrating how massive the flood was.

For comparison, all the rivers on Earth today combined discharge about one Sv of water.

However, the Zanclean Megaflood involved a flow of water much larger than anything ever recorded in history.

As per the outlet, the flood’s force was so powerful that it carved deep channels, wore down silk rock and moved large amounts of sediment in the region.

Untold story of 'Zanclean Megaflood' that transformed desert into Mediterranean Sea

Untold story of 'Zanclean Megaflood' that transformed desert into Mediterranean Sea
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features

YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe

Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe
Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update

Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update
Joseph Wright's iconic works to feature in historic National Gallery exhibition
Joseph Wright's iconic works to feature in historic National Gallery exhibition
Teen sentenced to 52 years for stabbing three girls at Taylor Swift-themed party
Teen sentenced to 52 years for stabbing three girls at Taylor Swift-themed party
Two HIDDEN mountains taller than Mount Everest discovered beneath Earth
Two HIDDEN mountains taller than Mount Everest discovered beneath Earth
Amanda Knox reaches her last opportunity to erase legal stains
Amanda Knox reaches her last opportunity to erase legal stains
Tourism revied in 2024 as international trips hit pre-pandemic highs
Tourism revied in 2024 as international trips hit pre-pandemic highs
Thailand rejects Trump’s ‘only two genders’ stance legalises same-sex marriage
Thailand rejects Trump’s ‘only two genders’ stance legalises same-sex marriage
California Wildfires sparks new evacuation as hughes fire spreads
California Wildfires sparks new evacuation as hughes fire spreads
Nepal shares shocking news for Mount Everest climbers
Nepal shares shocking news for Mount Everest climbers
Mysterious artist behind stunning beach stone art finally revealed
Mysterious artist behind stunning beach stone art finally revealed
Donald Trump’s order to close DEI programs shakes government
Donald Trump’s order to close DEI programs shakes government
Forgotten cat takes three flights in 24 hours after shocking airplane mishap
Forgotten cat takes three flights in 24 hours after shocking airplane mishap
Mystery behind viral video of cardboard humans cheering fish
Mystery behind viral video of cardboard humans cheering fish