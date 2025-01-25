Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault

West Midlands police have arrested a 14-year-old boy for the murder of a 12-year-old schoolboy murder in Birmingham.
According to The Guardian, the West Midlands police said on Saturday, January 25, 2025, that a teenage boy who cannot be named because of his age has been charged with six counts of assault, possession of a bladed article, and murder of Leo Ross, 12, who was stabbed in the stomach while walking back home from school in Birmingham.
A member of the public found Leo in a wooded area near the railway line with a stab wound on his stomach on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at around 3:40 pm. He was brought to the hospital because of the serious injuries at 7:30 pm.
The West Midlands police stated, “We have charged a 14-year-old boy with the murder of Leo Ross, who died after being stabbed in Hall Green on Tuesday. The boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham magistrates’ court on Monday, having been charged this afternoon with Leo’s murder and possession of a bladed article.”
“As a result of a thorough investigation and review of all available evidence, we have also charged the 14-year-old boy with six additional assaults, none of which involved the use of a knife,” they further added.
Moreover, Leo’s family paid tribute to their “amazing, kind, loving boy," saying, “Not only has Leo's life been taken, all of our lives have as well. Leo will be truly missed by all of us. He was loved so much by everyone. The family wants to thank the school, the police, and everyone involved in the investigation and supporting us all through this horrific time."
Leo was a pupil at Christ Church, Church of England secondary academy in Yardley Wood.