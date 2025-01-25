World

Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault

Leo Ross was found with stabbed wounds to his stomach near railway lines in West Midlands

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Leo Ross was found with stabbed wounds to his stomach near railway lines in West Midlands
Leo Ross was found with stabbed wounds to his stomach near railway lines in West Midlands

West Midlands police have arrested a 14-year-old boy for the murder of a 12-year-old schoolboy murder in Birmingham.

According to The Guardian, the West Midlands police said on Saturday, January 25, 2025, that a teenage boy who cannot be named because of his age has been charged with six counts of assault, possession of a bladed article, and murder of Leo Ross, 12, who was stabbed in the stomach while walking back home from school in Birmingham.

A member of the public found Leo in a wooded area near the railway line with a stab wound on his stomach on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at around 3:40 pm. He was brought to the hospital because of the serious injuries at 7:30 pm.

The West Midlands police stated, “We have charged a 14-year-old boy with the murder of Leo Ross, who died after being stabbed in Hall Green on Tuesday. The boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham magistrates’ court on Monday, having been charged this afternoon with Leo’s murder and possession of a bladed article.”

“As a result of a thorough investigation and review of all available evidence, we have also charged the 14-year-old boy with six additional assaults, none of which involved the use of a knife,” they further added.

Moreover, Leo’s family paid tribute to their “amazing, kind, loving boy," saying, “Not only has Leo's life been taken, all of our lives have as well. Leo will be truly missed by all of us. He was loved so much by everyone. The family wants to thank the school, the police, and everyone involved in the investigation and supporting us all through this horrific time."

Leo was a pupil at Christ Church, Church of England secondary academy in Yardley Wood.

Taylor Swift creates lasting impression on Travis Kelce’s pal with THIS move

Taylor Swift creates lasting impression on Travis Kelce’s pal with THIS move
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault

Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Ed Sheeran expresses shocking desire as he reflects on his time in Bhutan

Ed Sheeran expresses shocking desire as he reflects on his time in Bhutan
Hugh Jackman reveals his one ‘Little Gripe’ with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film

Hugh Jackman reveals his one ‘Little Gripe’ with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
United Airlines plane midair jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
United Airlines plane midair jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists
Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists
UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998
UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
THIS 1913 Cambridge exam stumped teachers: Can you solve it?
THIS 1913 Cambridge exam stumped teachers: Can you solve it?
Historic Captain Cook statue vandalised again amid Australia Day controversy
Historic Captain Cook statue vandalised again amid Australia Day controversy
Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation
Nashville school shooting: Shocking details unfolded amid investigation
Untold story of 'Zanclean Megaflood' that transformed desert into Mediterranean Sea
Untold story of 'Zanclean Megaflood' that transformed desert into Mediterranean Sea