Disney to open first-ever theme park in Middle East

Disney announces seventh theme park, its first-ever resort in a generation

  • May 07, 2025
Walt Disney Company has announced first-ever theme park in the Middle East.

According to CNN, Disney on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, revealed the development of first theme park in 15 years in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Disneyland Abu Dhabi resort will be madien theme park in the Middle East and Disney’s seventh global resort destination.

The announcementy came shortly after the the company recoreded strong second-quarter earnings.

Disney’s parks have arguably been its most important financial driver, representing 59% of its operating income in the 2024 fiscal year as streaming competition heats up. And while domestic parks attendance decreased modestly last year, Disney reported Wednesday morning that US park attendance rose again, and revenue surged in the first quarter.

Although the company sees potential in its international resorts, where there’s been more growth in attendance and guest spending, China has been a pain point amid the trade war: park attendance in Shanghai and Hong Kong fell, and international park sales tumbled in the first quarter as a result.

Miral, an Abu Dhabi company, will fully develop, build and operate the resort with Disney Imagineers leading creative design and operational oversight. With a potential opening in the early 2030s, the initial project plan includes one theme park and an unknown number of hotels.

