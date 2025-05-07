JD Vance slams Russia's ‘too much’ demands to end Ukraine war

World

US Vice President Vance believes Russians are 'uninterested' in resolving the conflict

  May 07, 2025
Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that Russia was “asking for too much” in its initial peace offer as the United States looks to bring about an end to the war in Ukraine.

According to Independent, the vice president, speaking at a Washington meeting hosted by the Munich Security Conference, did not elaborate on Moscow's terms, but said he was not pessimistic about the possibility of a peace deal.

That is a more sanguine assessment than President Donald Trump's recent skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the war that begin in February 2022 when Russia invaded.

“I wouldn’t say that the Russians are uninterested in bringing this thing to a resolution,” Vance said.

“What I would say is right now: the Russians are asking for a certain set of requirements, a certain set of concessions in order to end the conflict. We think they’re asking for too much,” he said.

Vance did not repeat any of the criticisms of Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Vance had aired during an Oval Office blowup in February with the Ukrainian leader, and he made a point of saying the US appreciated Ukraine's willingness to have a 30-day ceasefire. 

