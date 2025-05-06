Vape fire crisis in UK: Stay safe with these crucial safety guidelines

World

Experts are raising concerns about a serious fire safety issue as new research shows a sharp rise in fires caused by vapes in the UK.

Since 2020, vape-related fires have increased by 348%, reaching 1,056 incidents last year, reported ExpressUK.

As per the reports, around 11% of adults in the UK currently use e-cigarettes.

Experts explain that the lithium-ion batteries used in vapes are very unstable, which makes them likely to overheat and catch fire.

The incidents are often caused by vapes being disposed of incorrectly as the batteries can catch fire on their own if they are damaged, faulty, overcharged or crushed.

Earlier research showed that more than 8 million vapes are either thrown away or improperly recycled each week in the UK.

To combat this issue, the UK government has introduced a ban on single-use disposable vapes, which will come into effect on June 1, this year.

Essential safety tips for vape users

To stay safe, avoid exposing batteries to extreme temperatures, never cover them while charging and don’t store them near metal items.

Other safety tips include using correct charger for vapes, not leaving them charging unattended or overnight and unplugging them as soon as they’re fully charged.

