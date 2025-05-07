Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year

Rihanna and her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, reportedly felt blessed after a "dark" year.
The couple, who began dating in 2019, confirmed their third "exciting" pregnancy on Monday, May 5th, on the blue carpet of the 2025 Met Gala.
According to a report by People, an insider recently shared that the two are grateful for this new journey in their lives.
After spending a year in extreme stress, due to Rocky’s infamous lawsuit, which was registered by his former pals A$AP Mob and A$AP Relli in November 2021.
"They feel very blessed, as they look amazing and very happy," before adding that the rap icon "takes the best care of her," the tipster added.
The source noted, "Rihanna’s a great mom. She loves playing with the kids, He’s such a playful dad too. They were hoping for another baby."
During his appearance at the star-studded event, A$AP Rocky expressed joy about welcoming his third child with the globally known singer.
Speaking with Associated Press, the father-of-two stated, "It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up."
He said, "Glad everybody’s happy for us ‘cause we're happy."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sons:
For those unaware, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.
They welcomed their eldest son in 2022, and the younger one was born in 2023.