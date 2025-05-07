Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna confirmed their third 'exciting' pregnancy at the blue carpet of 2025 Met Gala

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky feel blessed by 3rd pregnancy after challenging year
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky 'feel blessed' by 3rd pregnancy after challenging year  

Rihanna and her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, reportedly felt blessed after a "dark" year.

The couple, who began dating in 2019, confirmed their third "exciting" pregnancy on Monday, May 5th, on the blue carpet of the 2025 Met Gala.

According to a report by People, an insider recently shared that the two are grateful for this new journey in their lives.

After spending a year in extreme stress, due to Rocky’s infamous lawsuit, which was registered by his former pals A$AP Mob and A$AP Relli in November 2021.

"They feel very blessed, as they look amazing and very happy," before adding that the rap icon "takes the best care of her," the tipster added.

The source noted, "Rihanna’s a great mom. She loves playing with the kids, He’s such a playful dad too. They were hoping for another baby."

During his appearance at the star-studded event, A$AP Rocky expressed joy about welcoming his third child with the globally known singer. 

Speaking with Associated Press, the father-of-two stated, "It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up."

He said, "Glad everybody’s happy for us ‘cause we're happy."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sons: 

For those unaware, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.

They welcomed their eldest son in 2022, and the younger one was born in 2023.   

Black smoke rises, no pope elected in first conclave vote

Black smoke rises, no pope elected in first conclave vote
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean

Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year

Queen ant smuggling gang sentenced in Kenya

Queen ant smuggling gang sentenced in Kenya
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean
Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post
Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post
Selena Gomez marks 5 years of 'OMITB' as Benny Blanco's cheating rumours swirl
Selena Gomez marks 5 years of 'OMITB' as Benny Blanco's cheating rumours swirl
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy
Victoria Beckham suffers 'hardest' blow of her life amid family rift
Victoria Beckham suffers 'hardest' blow of her life amid family rift
Travis Kelce's mom accidentally spills on his dating life before Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's mom accidentally spills on his dating life before Taylor Swift
Millie Bobby Brown marks Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday with sizzling snaps
Millie Bobby Brown marks Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday with sizzling snaps
Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor
Tommy Fury discusses bond with daughter after overcoming tough year
Tommy Fury discusses bond with daughter after overcoming tough year
Robert Pattinson skips Met Gala blue carpet, attends after-party with Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson skips Met Gala blue carpet, attends after-party with Suki Waterhouse
Andrew Garfield spotted waiting for Monica Barbaro after her Met Gala debut
Andrew Garfield spotted waiting for Monica Barbaro after her Met Gala debut
Gigi Hadid addresses Bradley Cooper relationship amid engagement buzz
Gigi Hadid addresses Bradley Cooper relationship amid engagement buzz