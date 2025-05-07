World

Alligator maims and kills woman in small boat near Florida Lake

A woman was attacked and slain by an alligator in Florida, US on Lake Kissimmee

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
An alligator attacked and killed a woman in a small boat near a notorious Florida lake.

As reported by NBC, on Tuesday, May 6, the victim was at the Tiger Creek, where it meets the west side of Lake Kissimmee, Florida.

The attacked took place around 4 p.m., roughly 70 miles south of Orlando.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) Commission, the woman went into the water and was not seen again until her body was recovered nearby.

Along with that, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called for assistance as they sent deputies, a helicopter and a marine unit for rescue mission.

Boat used during the alligator attack 

In a statement, the Sheriff's Office shared that the woman was in a kayak with a covered hull, with another person who was not reported injured.

However, a commission rep noted that the agency thinks they used a canoe, a paddle-powered vessel with an open hull.

The animal involved in the incident had not been found as an alligator trapper was dispatched to the scene.

Furthermore, the commission did not reveal the identity of the woman who was killed in the attack.

Prior cases of alligator attacks

Notably, since 1948 around 490 alligator attacks took place in Florida, in which 27 were fatal and 314 were considered major.

